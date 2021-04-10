2 Men Arrested After Raid Of Allentown Home Finds Fentanyl, Cocaine, Guns, Police Say

Two men were arrested after a raid on an Allentown home turned up drugs, loaded guns, and a large sum of cash, authorities said.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Bethlehem Police Department, and the Allentown Police Department, a search warrant was served at a home on Greenleaf Street, local police said.

The warrant seized $11, 937 in cash, 508 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams brown tar heroin, 34 grams cocaine, 4.1 grams marijuana, and three loaded handguns, including one "ghost gun," Bethlehem police said.

Jorge Sanchez and Giovanni Cardenas were in the home at the time, police said. They were taken into custody.

The pair is charged with possession with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and person not to possess a firearm.

Both men were committed to Lehigh County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

