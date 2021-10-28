Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

2 Arrested In Schuylkill County Shooting Death, State Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Fedornak
Joe Fedornak Photo Credit: Joe Fedornak Facebook

Two men were arrested for their involvement in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Schuylkill County, authorities said.

Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of Seltzer, and James W. Fitzpatrick, of Pottsville, were apprehended Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of instruments of a crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Oct. 21, troopers responded to a report of an argument and a possible gunshot in the woods near Ash Road in Cass Township and discovered Joseph Fedornak dead, state police said.

Fedornak, of Pottsville, is believed to have been shot during a physical altercation, according to investigators.  

Fedornak graduated from Minersville Area High School in 2013, and attended Penn State University - Schuylkill, according to his obituary.

He enjoyed football, basketball, and fishing, his obit says.

In his obituary, he was remembered as "a good man who would give [you] the shirt off his back."

Both men were sent to Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.