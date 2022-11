A truck that crashed and spilled nearly 6,000 gallons of fuel oil evacuated about 1,000 Bethlehem residents early Thursday, Nov. 17, as first reported by WFMZ.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue. Nearly 400 homes within a 1,000-meter radius were evacuated, the outlet said.

The American Red Cross was assisting.

