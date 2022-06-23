Contact Us
1 Hurt In Allentown Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Allentown police
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

One person was injured in a shooting in Allentown Tuesday, June 21, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of East Hickory Street around 11:40 p.m. on a report of shots fired, Allentown police said. 

There, they found a male gunshot victim. 

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is urged to contact Allentown police detectives at (610)-437-7721 or the police desk at (610)-437-7753.

