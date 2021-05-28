Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: DA: 4th Arrest In Killing Of Junior Pinnock Involved Straw Purchase Of Murder Weapon
Police & Fire

1 Hospitalized In Allentown Road Rage Incident

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
1500 block of South 4th Street
1500 block of South 4th Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was hospitalized following an Allentown road rage incident Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, after receiving a report of road rage in the 1500 block of South 4th Street at approximately 6:35 p.m., according to the Allentown Police Department.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Police did not specify the nature of the individual's injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7721 or send an anonymous text tip through the Tip411 app through the department's Facebook or website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.