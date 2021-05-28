1 Hospitalized In Allentown Road Rage Incident

One person was hospitalized following an Allentown road rage incident Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, after receiving a report of road rage in the 1500 block of South 4th Street at approximately 6:35 p.m., according to the Allentown Police Department.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Police did not specify the nature of the individual's injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7721 or send an anonymous text tip through the Tip411 app through the department's Facebook or website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.