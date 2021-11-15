Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
1 Found Shot Outside Allentown Wawa, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Wawa at 911 Union Boulevard, Allentown
Wawa at 911 Union Boulevard, Allentown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a person was shot outside a local Wawa over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the Wawa on Union Boulevard in Allentown around 2:10 a.m. Sunday on a report of possible shots fired, Allentown police said.

They discovered a male victim with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

The victim, whose identity was not being released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call detectives at (610)437-7721 or the police desk at (610)437-7753 (ext. 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 app available on the Allentown police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police website.

