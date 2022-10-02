Contact Us
1 Dead In Allentown Shooting, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
500 block of Allen Street
500 block of Allen Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was killed in a shooting in Allentown, just hours after another man was injured in a stabbing, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded to the 500 blk of Allen Street, where they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m., Allentown police said.

The unidentified victim was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Allentown police had responded to the 700 block of North 7th Street less than 12 hours earlier, where they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was expected to survive, police said.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

