The 22-year-old had finished her shift at the Pump-N-Pantry before making her way to her Lake Township, Luzerne County home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Thomas went outside briefly after getting home but never made it back inside. She has not been seen or heard from since, troopers say.

Today, Phylicia Thomas would be 42 years old.

She was 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen, Thomas was wearing a blue collared Pump-N-Pantry shirt, a Pump-N-Pantry hat, white pants, gray sneakers, and a homemade hemp necklace, police said.

A $5,000 reward is offered for tips that lead to a break in the case. Anyone with information can call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

