Brandon Boyer, 34, will also spend two years on supervised release, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Boyer contacted the victims using an account that appeared to be Snapchat affiliated, then coaxed them to reset their passwords and send him the verification codes that were generated, a technique known as "phishing."

Authorities said he stole photos from the private sections of the victims' accounts and made between $50,000 and $60,000 selling them to his "clients."

Some of those "clients" then contacted the victims directly and tried to use the photos as blackmail, prosecutors added.

The FBI's Philadelphia office investigated the case.

