Motorcyclist Killed In Route 22 Crash ID'd As Allentown Dad

The motorcyclist killed in a Route 22 crash in Allentown has been identified as a 36-year-old man.

Samuel Colon was pronounced dead after the collision with a passenger car near Mauch Chunk and Overlook roads near the interchange -- near the 15th Street interchange of Route 22 -- around 2:15 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

A memorial service was held near the crash scene Saturday night.

Colon, a father, was honored with candles and red or silver balloons, and red roses.

