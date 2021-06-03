Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Obituaries

Lehigh Valley Native, Whitehall High School Graduate Andrew Alkhal Dies, 32

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lehigh Valley native and Whitehall High School graduate Andrew Alkhal died May 27 at the age of 32.
Lehigh Valley native and Whitehall High School graduate Andrew Alkhal died May 27 at the age of 32. Photo Credit: Facebook/Andrew Alkhal

Lehigh Valley native and Whitehall High School graduate Andrew Alkhal died May 27 at the age of 32.

Alkhal graduated in 2007 and furthered his education by earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Albright College, his obituary says.

He worked at Burkholders Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., his Facebook page says.

Alkhal was known for his bright spirit and one-of-a-kind personality. He loved playing softball and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers with friends during games.

“Andrew was one of the most caring, loving, genuine human beings you could ever meet with the purest heart, widely recognized as the funniest person in the room,” reads his memorial.

“All his family and friends would say he brought the greatest joy to them with every interaction.”

Alkhal is survived by his father, Aziz D. Alkhal; his mother, Georgette Alkhal; his brothers, David and Daniel; his sister-in-law, Jessica Alkhal; his fiance, Georgina Mamari and many extended family members and close friends.

Alkhal’s viewing was held Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church in Allentown.

“Andrew will be greatly missed by everyone in the community and made such a positive impact with every moment he spent with you,” reads his obituary.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.