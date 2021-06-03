Lehigh Valley Native, Whitehall High School Graduate Andrew Alkhal Dies, 32

Lehigh Valley native and Whitehall High School graduate Andrew Alkhal died May 27 at the age of 32.

Alkhal graduated in 2007 and furthered his education by earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Albright College, his obituary says.

He worked at Burkholders Heating & Air Conditioning Inc., his Facebook page says.

Alkhal was known for his bright spirit and one-of-a-kind personality. He loved playing softball and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers with friends during games.

“Andrew was one of the most caring, loving, genuine human beings you could ever meet with the purest heart, widely recognized as the funniest person in the room,” reads his memorial.

“All his family and friends would say he brought the greatest joy to them with every interaction.”

Alkhal is survived by his father, Aziz D. Alkhal; his mother, Georgette Alkhal; his brothers, David and Daniel; his sister-in-law, Jessica Alkhal; his fiance, Georgina Mamari and many extended family members and close friends.

Alkhal’s viewing was held Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church in Allentown.

“Andrew will be greatly missed by everyone in the community and made such a positive impact with every moment he spent with you,” reads his obituary.

