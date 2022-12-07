Lehigh Valley Native Anthony Kent-Suarez Leaves Inspiring Post Days Before Unexpected Death, 32

Social media tributes instantly poured in for beloved Lehigh Valley native Anthony Kent-Suarez, who died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the age of 32 and left an inspiring yet heartbreaking post of his own just days beforehand.

Born in Allentown, Anthony was employed at the Walmart Distribution Center in Bethlehem, his obituary says.

A GoFundMe launched for Anthony’s funeral expenses had raised nearly $10,000 as of Wednesday, Dec. 7.

“We are asking for whatever you can afford to donate to help cover my brother’s funeral expenses,” reads the campaign. “This is such a sudden death. Something we could have never foreseen.”

Anthony is remembered for his incredible heart, his generosity, and his unmatched loyalty, as evidenced by the numerous friends and relatives who shared touching Facebook tributes on his behalf:

“If I knew that last time I saw you was going to be the final I would have said more, done more,” writes Brandon Ruffing. “We literally grew together…You were also the biggest empath I ever met you felt so deeply for others, and cared strongly on your own beliefs.”

“You were my son I never had Anthony Kent-Suarez,” reads another tribute from Shannon Marie. “Your memory and spirit will always live within me. I love you so much and will miss you even more.”

But Anthony left an encouraging yet tragic post of his own just 12 days before his passing:

“Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone,” Anthony posted on Nov. 7.

Anthony is survived by his loving parents, Manuel Suarez and Felisa Kent; grandmother, Erlinda Kent; brothers, Alex Suarez and Talon Kent-Suarez; a sister, Skye Kent-Suarez, as well as countless close friends who will follow his post by living with his beautiful and distinctive soul in mind with every step of their future journeys.

Anthony’s funeral was held at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home in Allentown on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“RIP Anthony Kent-Suarez,” reads a tribute from Vicky Rodriguez. “Thank you for the laughs. My condolences to the family and those of you who were blessed to be friends with this amazing human being.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.