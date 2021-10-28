Lehigh County Native Gregory Wagner Dies Unexpectedly At 22

Lehigh County native Gregory "Greg" Wagner died unexpectedly on Oct. 19. He was 22.

Wagner, of Allentown, was remembered as a man with a great sense of humor who would lend a helping hand to anyone in need, according to his obituary.

He spent six years working for Giant supermarket, according to GoFundMe organizer Rachel Ziegler.

The page had raised nearly $4,500 as of Thursday afternoon.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 25 at the O'Donnell Funeral Home in Allentown.

Click here for the full obituary. Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.