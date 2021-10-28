Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Obituaries

Lehigh County Native Gregory Wagner Dies Unexpectedly At 22

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Gregory Wagner
Gregory Wagner Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot/Rachel Ziegler

Lehigh County native Gregory "Greg" Wagner died unexpectedly on Oct. 19. He was 22.

Wagner, of Allentown, was remembered as a man with a great sense of humor who would lend a helping hand to anyone in need, according to his obituary.

He spent six years working for Giant supermarket, according to  GoFundMe organizer Rachel Ziegler.

The page had raised nearly $4,500 as of Thursday afternoon.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 25 at the O'Donnell Funeral Home in Allentown.

Click here for the full obituary. Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.