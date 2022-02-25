Former Cheerleader, 22, Killed In Pennsylvania Car-Train Crash

A 22-year-old former cheerleader from Pennsylvania killed when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a train is being remembered as a beautiful soul with an infectious personality.

Jaimyn Rauchfuss, of Van Voorhis, was crossing the tracks at the intersection of 4th and Railroad streets in Monongahela, Washington County when her car was struck by the train around 2:15 p.m., news reports say.

The Charleroi High School graduate was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than $7,500 had been raised for her family on a GoFundMe page as of Friday, Feb. 25.

Her family told KDKA-TV's Pittsburgh reporters that her death was a "tragic mistake."

Rauchfuss had been working as a cook for Havencrest Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela at the time of her death, according to her obit.

Condolences poured in.

