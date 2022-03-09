Allentown Mom Mourns Loss Of 2nd Son To Gun Violence

A mom in Pennsylvania is facing a tragedy that no parent ever wishes to face: She's gearing up to bury her son.

And this isn't the first time she's had to do so.

In 2017, Shalon Buskirk lost her son Parris Lane, who was shot and killed in Allentown at 19 years old.

This week, Najeer Lane was shot and killed on the 1000 block of West Juniata Street on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. He was pronounced dead just after midnight.

A GoFundMe page for the family had raised nearly $5,000 as of Friday, Sept. 2.

"Gun violence has stripped our family of two precious gems. We know that now, they are together but our hearts feel empty,"

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation by the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

