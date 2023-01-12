'You're Going To Be A Dad!' Allentown Trench Collapse Victim Learns In Final Moments Of Rescue

"You're going to be a dad!"

Those were the words that the construction worker heard as he was being pulled out of the Allentown trench he'd been trapped inside for hours.

The unnamed victim became trapped Wednesday, Jan. 11, while digging in the backyard of a home at 15th and Gordon streets when the trench caved in around 2 p.m., officials said.

It took hours to get him out, but as they did around 10:15 p.m., his wife delivered the happy news, that she was pregnant with their first child, city officials said.

