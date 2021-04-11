Contact Us
Wreckage Of Missing Plane That Left PA Found, Pilot Missing

Joe Lombardi
Massachusetts State Police Dive Team (stock photo).
Massachusetts State Police Dive Team (stock photo). Photo Credit: State Police Association of Massachusetts Facebook

A plane that departed Pennsylvania and went missing off the coast of Massachusetts five days ago has been located -- but the pilot is missing.

The Piper PA-28 was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 31 around 10 p.m. after it had departed Reading, PA, authorities said. The pilot was identified as 67-year-old Roger Mills, of Woburn, MA.

After the Massachusetts State Police dive team conducted nine dives off the coast of Chatham, in Cape Cod, the fuselage of the plane was located, Thursday, Nov. 4, said Dave Procopio, Director of Media Communications for the Mass State Police.

"Today’s mission followed previous dives yesterday by the MSP dive team during which part of the landing gear was recovered," Procopio said late Thursday afternoon. "No further dives are planned at this time."

The MSP dive team was assisted by the state police's marine unit, environmental police, and local agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

