Tortured, Mutilated Dog Found Behind Warehouse In Lehigh Valley

A tan German shepherd was found tortured and mutilated behind a warehouse in the Lehigh Valley, and police are now looking for the suspect(s) responsible.

The gruesome discovery was made by local residents at the edge of a corn field behind a warehouse on the 800 block of Willowbrook Road in Catasauqua around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Lehigh Valley Humane Society Police Officer David Saltzer said.

The Catasauqua and Lehigh Valley International airport police departments notified the Lehigh Valley Humane Society about the dead dog.

Saltzer believes the dog was most likely killed elsewhere and was only dumped there, he told WFMZ.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Saltzer at 610-797-1205 ext. 310 or email at David@Lehighumane.org.

