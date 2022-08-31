Popular Malaysian Restaurant Permanently Shutters After 10 Years In Lehigh Valley

A popular Malaysian restaurant has permanently closed its doors after 10 years in the Lehigh Valley.

Jenny’s Kuali on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday, Aug. 28.

"After 10 wonderful years, 999,999 dumplings, more than 1,000 jars of ginger garlic sauce, and countless celebrations, sadly, it’s come time to close the doors," reads the post.

"In the end of September 2022, we will be saying goodbye to the Jenny’s Kuali restaurant."

The mom-and-pop eatery was first opened by Roy and Jenny Lim on Aug. 15, 2012, after the pair closed down their longtime family restaurant in Allentown, House of Chen, earlier that year.

Despite the sad announcement, the restauranteurs plan to keep their flavors alive by organizing pop-ups, cooking classes, and private event catering in the Lehigh Valley, the Lims said in the post. They will also still have Jenny’s Kuali’s sauces made available for purchase

"We want to thank you all for your support, friendships, loved and the opportunity to serve you and share our family recipes and your celebrations," reads the post, which was flooded with comments from longtime customers who wished the owners well.

"The love and attention you put into your food preparation is evident from the aroma to the very first and very last bite," one comment says.

"You will be greatly missed. Best of luck in your next chapter."

