Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Popular Diner Permanently Shutters After 21 Years In Lehigh Valley

Nicole Acosta
Nick's Diner
Nick's Diner Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular diner has permanently closed its doors after 21 years in the Lehigh Valley.

Nick's Diner on Tilghman Street in Allentown made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday, March 10.

"We are sad to announce that our business will be closing on 3/13/2022, but we are happy to announce that it’s time to rest and focus on our family," the post reads.

The family-owned and operated eatery opened its doors in 2001, and has been known for its specialty soups, desserts, and traditional Pennsylvania dishes, its website says.

Along with locals, celebrities have visited the diner, including Allentown native Amanda Seyfried, according to an emotional slideshow the diner posted on its Facebook page.

"Happy you all get to rest and enjoy each other and family," one comment says.

"You all and the restaurant will greatly be missed! You are one of the last great diners in the area!"

