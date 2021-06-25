PA Woman Has Emotional Reunion With Lost Dog At Lehigh County Humane Society

A Pennsylvania woman had a heartwarming reunion with a dog she lost three years ago after searching online for a new dog.

Aisha Nieves was stunned when she recognized her lost pooch Kovo while searching for a new dog on the Lehigh County humane society's adoption webpage.

When she visited the shelter to bring him home, the "previously shy and scared Kovu let out the most excited squeal we have ever heard," the humane society wrote on Facebook.

Kovo, who had originally gone in as a stray, left in the comforting arms of his loving owner.

