Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

News

PA Olympic Cycling Champion Arrested On Stalking, Harassment Charges: Report

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Marty Nothstein
Marty Nothstein Photo Credit: Twitter/@Marty_Nothstein

An Olympic cycling champion and former Lehigh County Commissioner was arrested Tuesday on stalking and harassment charges, LehighValleyLive reports.

Multiple incidents between Dec. 2020 and Nov. 2021 allege Marty Nothstein, 50, has an "ongoing pattern" of stalking, harassment, and damage to personal property, the outlet says citing an affidavit of probable cause.

The victims are believed to be his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, according to WFMZ.

Nothstein also ran an unsuccessful bid as a Republican for Congress in Pennsylvania's 7th and 15th District, multiple outlets say.

The Allentown native was freed on $25,000 bail, public court records show.

Click here for the full story from LehighValleyLive.

