PA Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality of hospitals in the US has released new findings.

Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff.

Pennsylvania has 61 hospitals that were graded an A by the Leapfrog study, and seven that were given Ds.

Click here for the full list of Leapfrog's NJ Hospital Safety Grades.

