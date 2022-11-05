Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

PA Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Surgery
Surgery Photo Credit: Pixabay user Sasint

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality  of hospitals in the US has released new findings.

Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff.

Pennsylvania has 61 hospitals that were graded an A by the Leapfrog study, and seven that were given Ds.

Click here for the full list of Leapfrog's NJ Hospital Safety Grades.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.