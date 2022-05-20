Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Ice Rink At SteelStacks To Reopen

Valerie Musson
Get your skates ready! The ice rink at the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem is set to reopen this November.
Presented by the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, the ice rink will be located at the base of the campus’ blast furnaces, its website says.

The rink will be open daily from Tuesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, including holidays.

“Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of the Ice Rink at SteelStacks for the 2022 year,” said Richard Levy, Vice President of Marketing and Public Affairs for the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

“As the region’s only children’s hospital, we are dedicated to keeping the kids in our community out on the ice and helping them get back on it if they ever need care.”

In addition to daily skating, the rink will also host all types of entertainment events, from theme nights to birthday parties, sports nights, and more.

Follow SteelStacks on Facebook for the latest updates.

