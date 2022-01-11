First Lady Jill Biden To Rally For Dems In Allentown; Traffic Delays Expected

The first lady will pay a visit to Allentown ahead of the midterm elections, officials have announced.

Dr. Jill Biden will speak at a joint campaign event for Rep. Susan Wild, D-7, and Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, her team said in a release.

State police are warning Lehigh County residents to expect traffic delays in the area from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For up-to-date traffic alerts during the first lady's visit, check 511pa.com.

