A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday, May 19, officials said.

All eastbound lanes were closed after the crash sometime around 5:45 p.m., 511PA said on Twitter.

The crash scene was cleared just before 8 p.m., 511 PA tweeted.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

