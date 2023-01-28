Catasauqua Bar At Center Of Racial Lyft Controversy Hits Market

A Pennsylvania bar whose owner last year was caught on a dash camera making racist remarks inside a Lyft driver's car is for sale.

Fossil’s Last Stand, located on Race Street in Catasauqua, is listed on Loopnet for $450,000, and includes the bar's liquor license.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a working pub bar restaurant in the heart of the thriving Lehigh Valley," the post reads. The second and third floors were once used as a hotel and can "easily be renovated" into a two-story apartment or AirBnB, the pos says.

Fossil’s Last Stand owner Jackie Harford made headlines after her Lyft driver posted footage of the incident to social media.

Harford was apparently surprised to see a "white guy" behind the wheel when she got into James Bode’s car late Friday, May 13, 2022 outside her bar, Fossil’s Last Stand on Race Street in Catasauqua, as reported by LehighValleyLive.

"What's that?" Bode asked, "Excuse me?"

"You're like a normal guy, like you speak English," Harford laughs as she pats his shoulder and apologizes.

That's when Bode told Harford to "get out of the car," noting that what she said was inappropriate.

The pub has received severe backlash since the viral incident, including a number of 1-star Yelp reviews.

"There are fun dives where you get cheap beer, and then there's this kinda dive....where you know you're not welcome based on color of your skin, and they make it clear," one says.

"They might as well put a sign on the door 'No blacks allowed' because I did not feel welcome there at all," another said.

