$150K Powerball Winner Sold At Northumberland County Food Mart

Mac Bullock
MM Food Mart at 16 Elysburg Road in Northumberland County sold a Powerball ticket that won $150,000 on Monday, lottery officials say.
MM Food Mart at 16 Elysburg Road in Northumberland County sold a Powerball ticket that won $150,000 on Monday, lottery officials say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One Pennsylvania resident won big at a Northumberland County convenience store this week, officials say. 

A shopper at the MM Food Mart, 16 Elysburg Road in Riverside, won $150,000 (before taxes) playing a Powerball ticket on Monday, Oct. 31, according to state lottery officials. 

The player matched four of five white balls drawn as well as the red ball, officials said. They also played with the $1 Power Play option, which tripled the size of their reward from $50,000 to $150,000, lottery representatives explained. 

For its part, MM Food Mart will receive a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, officials added. 

The lucky winner will not be identified until their prize is claimed and their ticket verified, lottery officials said. 

For more information, visit palottery.state.pa.us

