$150K Powerball Winner Sold At Northumberland County Food Mart

One Pennsylvania resident won big at a Northumberland County convenience store this week, officials say.

A shopper at the MM Food Mart, 16 Elysburg Road in Riverside, won $150,000 (before taxes) playing a Powerball ticket on Monday, Oct. 31, according to state lottery officials.

The player matched four of five white balls drawn as well as the red ball, officials said. They also played with the $1 Power Play option, which tripled the size of their reward from $50,000 to $150,000, lottery representatives explained.

For its part, MM Food Mart will receive a $500 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, officials added.

The lucky winner will not be identified until their prize is claimed and their ticket verified, lottery officials said.

For more information, visit palottery.state.pa.us.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.