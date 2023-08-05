Man Threatening To Detonate Device At Bethlehem's Musikfest Arrested: Police

Robert "Bob" Bowen apparently threatened to detonate some sort of device at this year's 10-day music festival running through Sunday, Aug. 13, Bethlehem police said.

Bowen was also linked to several incidents involving someone setting off firework-sized devices in and around Bethlehem, authorities said.

A warrant was issued for Bowen's arrest, and he was taken into custody at his home in Bethlehem on Friday, Aug. 4, police said.

