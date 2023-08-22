Man Dies 24 Hours After Hit-Run In Allentown, Authorities Say

Agustin Ibanez-Morales of Allentown was found by police after being struck by a motorvehicle at the intersection of Tilghman and North Elliger streets around 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18,the department explained.

Ibanez-Morales was pronounced dead at Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus at 11:21 p.m.on Friday, August 18, 2023 the coroner detailed in a separate release

His an autopsy was completed at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center on Aug. 22.

His cause of death was blunt force injuries due to a pedestrian verses motor vehicle collision, and the manner has been ruled accidental according to the coroner.

His death continues to be investigated by the Allentown Police.

Anyone with information or potential witnesses is asked to call them at 610-437-7721 or submit information through the Tip411 app.

