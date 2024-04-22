Luzerne County Lotto Player Wins $400K Playing Cash 5

The lucky player won $400,000 by matching all five balls pulled in the Friday, April 19 Cash 5 drawing, state gaming officials said.

The vendor, the Hazle Mini Mart at 1136 State Route 940, will get a $500 bonus.

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Players have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, and winning players should sign the back of their ticket before calling the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

More than 13,000 other players won prizes of some amount in the Friday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

