Luzerne County Lotto Player Wins $400K Playing Cash 5

A shopper stopped by a corner store in Hazle Township last week and walked out six figures richer, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

Hazle Mini Mart,&nbsp;1136 State Route 940, Hazle Township

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

The lucky player won $400,000 by matching all five balls pulled in the Friday, April 19 Cash 5 drawing, state gaming officials said. 

The vendor, the Hazle Mini Mart at 1136 State Route 940, will get a $500 bonus. 

Winners are not known until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Players have up to one year from the drawing date to file a claim, and winning players should sign the back of their ticket before calling the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. 

More than 13,000 other players won prizes of some amount in the Friday drawing and every player is reminded to double-check every ticket, every time. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

