Lehigh Valley Man Lied About Pregnant Girlfriend's Kidnapping, Say Police

The man who told Allentown police his pregnant girlfriend was abducted during a carjacking over the weekend was lying, authorities claim. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department
Mac Bullock
Junior Gomez Richardo called police at 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 and said that his car had been "forcibly taken" near Walnut and Union streets, according to APD. 

He also reportedly told dispatchers his pregnant girlfriend was still in the vehicle when the carjacker sped off. 

"After a thorough investigation by members of the Lehigh County Auto Theft Task Force and the Allentown Police Department, the report was found to have been fabricated and untrue," officials said. 

Richardo, of Bethlehem, is charged with false alarm to agencies of public safety and false reporting, both misdemeanors, court records show. 

The 25-year-old is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 19. 

