Eric J. Cressman, 60, died from multiple blunt force injuries by manner of accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio's Office said.

Cressman was involved in a crash at the corner of Lower Macungie and Brookside roads around 7:15 a.m., officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene within an hour.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, the PSP Fogelsville station is also investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.