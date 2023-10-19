A Few Clouds 59°

Lehigh Valley Caretaker Sentenced For 8-Year-Old's Homicide

An Allentown area caretaker will spend up to 16 years in prison for the 2015 death of Angelina Tomas, a Lehigh County court has ruled. 

Lehigh County Courthouse, 455 Hamilton St, Allentown
Lehigh County Courthouse, 455 Hamilton St, Allentown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Mac Bullock
Delilah Reader, 39, previously pleaded no contest to third-degree murder charges in August, said District Attorney Jim Martin's Office in a release. 

In 2007, when Reader was Tomas' "sole caregiver," authorities said she "caused a traumatic brain injury" to the then-10-month-old. 

The injury left Tomas with "significant developmental delays, cognitive and learning impairments, physical disabilities, and a seizure disorder," which prosecutors said caused her death at age 8. 

