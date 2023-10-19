Lehigh Valley Caretaker Sentenced For 8-Year-Old's Homicide

Delilah Reader, 39, previously pleaded no contest to third-degree murder charges in August, said District Attorney Jim Martin's Office in a release.

In 2007, when Reader was Tomas' "sole caregiver," authorities said she "caused a traumatic brain injury" to the then-10-month-old.

The injury left Tomas with "significant developmental delays, cognitive and learning impairments, physical disabilities, and a seizure disorder," which prosecutors said caused her death at age 8.

