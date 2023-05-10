Lehigh 911 Dispatcher Talks Pregnant Woman Through Delivery Over The Phone

A Lehigh County 911 operator got a virtual pat-on-the-back from higher ups this week after talking a pregnant caller through the delivery of her son.

It happened on Tuesday, May 9, Lehigh County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.

Dispatcher Zachary Bilder received a call from a woman who was actively in labor, officials said. Over the phone, Bilder helped keep the woman calm and provided instructions as she delivered her baby boy, according to the post.

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the baby was born, officials wrote. Both were taken to the hospital immediately after and are doing well, dispatchers added.

"Another job well done!!" said LCEM on Facebook.

