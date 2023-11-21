'Juvenile' Stabbed During Poconos House Party, Say State Police

Police said they were called to a home on West Snyder Avenue in Lansford Borough just before 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

There, troopers learned a "juvenile" boy had been taken to St. Luke's Miners Campus with two stab wounds and a punctured lung, authorities said. He was placed in stable condition.

Investigators believe a bystander fired two rounds "in an unknown direction" just after the stabbing, "causing all people to flee the scene." No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

PSP's Lehighton Station and Carbon County District Attorney's Office are investigating, police added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.