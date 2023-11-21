Overcast 38°

'Juvenile' Stabbed During Poconos House Party, Say State Police

Gunshots were fired and a young victim was stabbed at a "large house party" in Carbon County on Friday night, Nov. 17, according to state troopers. 

West Snyder Avenue in Landsford Borough, Carbon County; Pennsylvania State Police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Police said they were called to a home on West Snyder Avenue in Lansford Borough just before 11 p.m. for reports of gunfire. 

There, troopers learned a "juvenile" boy had been taken to St. Luke's Miners Campus with two stab wounds and a punctured lung, authorities said. He was placed in stable condition. 

Investigators believe a bystander fired two rounds "in an unknown direction" just after the stabbing, "causing all people to flee the scene." No injuries were reported from the gunfire. 

PSP's Lehighton Station and Carbon County District Attorney's Office are investigating, police added. 

