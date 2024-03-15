Johnathan Pacheco, 32, is charged with multiple offenses including criminal trespassing, fleeing police, and assault, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Greenleaf Street around 10:30 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle, authorities said. Pacheco fled when they arrived and police gave chase, according to the release.

Authorities said Pacheco crashed into a police vehicle and then struck a bystander's car. He was arrested after fleeing the second accident on foot, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.