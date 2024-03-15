Fair 52°

SHARE

Johnathan Pacheco Arrested After Cop Chase: Allentown PD

A police pursuit in Allentown on Wednesday, March 13 ended in two accidents and an arrest, city police said in a release. 

Allentown police

Allentown police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Johnathan Pacheco, 32, is charged with multiple offenses including criminal trespassing, fleeing police, and assault, authorities said. 

Officers were called to the 800 block of Greenleaf Street around 10:30 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle, authorities said. Pacheco fled when they arrived and police gave chase, according to the release. 

Authorities said Pacheco crashed into a police vehicle and then struck a bystander's car. He was arrested after fleeing the second accident on foot, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE