Jacob Washington, 32, is charged with aggravated and simple assault, troopers said in a release.

Detectives believe Washington and another man got into an argument at the Red Roof Inn, 1846 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, on Dec. 5.

Later, Washington was caught on video pulling the victim down the stairs, according to police. After the 40-year-old fell six steps and landed on a concrete base, authorities said Washington kicked him again and fled the area.

The attack broke the victim's leg and sent him to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenburg for emergency surgery, troopers added.

State police issued a warrant for Washington's arrest and he was taken into custody on Dec. 12, court records show. The 32-year-old is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

