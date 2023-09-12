Husband, Wife Close Popular Allentown Restaurant Citing 'Serious Health Issues'

The owners of Red Ticket Cafe at 840 Hamilton St. announced this week they've made the "very difficult decision" to close, citing serious health issues.

The eatery, known for its comfort food like burgers and loaded, hand-cut fries, will keep its food truck in operation.

Red Ticket Cafe is owned by husband and wife duo, Alan Gaul and Christine Serrill. They opened the storefront in October 2022.

"We wanted to thank everyone who came by the Cafe to enjoy our food!" the post said. "We love and appreciate all of you! Thank you for coming in every week and supporting us and sharing part of your day with us!

"We are very grateful for the amazing support we received this past year from everyone who came in to visit us in Allentown!"

