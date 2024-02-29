High Winds Close Roads, Knock Out Power In Lehigh Valley

The front brought wind gusts near 40 to 50 mph, downing trees and some power lines throughout the region as temperatures dipped into the 30s, said the National Weather Service and various local agencies.

Just under 2,000 PECO customers in Philly, lower Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties are still without power as of midday Thursday, according to the utility company's outage map.

Outages are also still affecting PPL and Met-Ed customers in upper Bucks, Berks, and the Lehigh Valley.

Below is an inexhaustive list of current road closures as a result of Wednesday's weather.

Berks County

In Amity Township, Levengood Road is closed from Worman Road to Blacksmith Road due to a downed tree and downed wires.

Bucks County

In Plumstead Township, Meetinghouse Road is closed between Stump Road and Carversville Road for a downed pole and wires. Timberly Farms is still accessible to residents from Stump Road.

Delaware County

In Yeadon Borough, Yeadon Avenue is closed from MacDade Boulevard to Darnell Avenue and from Darnell Avenue to Parmley Avenue until 4 p.m.

In Nether Providence Township, Manchester Avenue is closed between Wallingford Avenue and Glenwood Avenue due to a downed tree and wires.

Lehigh County

In Upper Saucon Township, Chesnut Hill Road is closed between West Hopewell Road and Apple Butter Hill Road due to a downed communication wire across the roadway. Blue Church Road is closed from Nina Circle to Chestnut Hill due to a downed tree.

A Look Ahead

Thursday's forecast calls for high pressure building into the region from the west, with snow showers from the northwest a possibility, NWS meteorologists at Mount Holly said.

Expect a breezy day with seasonable temperatures and a cool, clear night.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.