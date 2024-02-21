Gunman Shot Into Crowd Near Allentown's Muhlenberg College: DA

It happened at 1837 West Turner Street around 6:45 p.m., the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office wrote in a release.

Investigators said 22-year-old Axel Yadiel Suarez-Vidal shot into a crowd of people outside the home, striking three women and one man. All four were taken to area hospitals in private vehicles and "are expected to survive," authorities said.

"We understand that Muhlenberg College was briefly locked down," wrote the DA's Office. "Our investigation has yielded no connection to Muhlenberg College and no threat to the Muhlenberg College Community."

Suarez-Vidal, of Allentown, surrendered to police early Wednesday, Feb. 21, according to prosecutors. He is charged with four counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, they said.

No other suspects are being sought, they added.

Suarez-Vidal is expected to be arraigned sometime Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or the Allentown Police Department Complaint Desk at 610-437-7753.

