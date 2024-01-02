Five Hurt In Back-To-Back Shootings In Allentown: Police

The first shooting happened on Ridge Avenue between Gordon and Chew streets around 9 p.m., police said in a release. One man and one woman were hospitalized with "serious" injuries but are expected to survive, authorities said.

One suspected shooter, 23-year-old Demitrius Bashir Campbell, was arrested nearby and charged with attempted homicide and related counts, police said. A second "unidentified co-conspirator" is still sought.

Hours later, around 2:30 a.m., more gunfire rang out on the 1600 block of Hanover Avenue, APD said. One man was seriously injured and two others checked into area hospitals with minor wounds, the department said.

All three are expected to survive, they added.

Detectives do not believe that the incidents were related and said both shootings remain under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.