Five Hurt In Back-To-Back Shootings In Allentown: Police

Five people were hurt and one person is in police custody after a pair of shootings unfolded in Allentown Friday night and Saturday morning, Dec. 29 and 30, according to officials. 

The 300 block of Ridge Street where the first shooting took place Friday night; Allentown police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Allentown Police
Mac Bullock
The first shooting happened on Ridge Avenue between Gordon and Chew streets around 9 p.m., police said in a release. One man and one woman were hospitalized with "serious" injuries but are expected to survive, authorities said. 

One suspected shooter, 23-year-old Demitrius Bashir Campbell, was arrested nearby and charged with attempted homicide and related counts, police said. A second "unidentified co-conspirator" is still sought. 

Hours later, around 2:30 a.m., more gunfire rang out on the 1600 block of Hanover Avenue, APD said. One man was seriously injured and two others checked into area hospitals with minor wounds, the department said. 

All three are expected to survive, they added. 

Detectives do not believe that the incidents were related and said both shootings remain under investigation. 

