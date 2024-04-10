Fair 60°

Expect Traffic Disruptions During Trump's Lehigh County Visit, Troopers Say

State police are advising Lehigh Valley drivers to expect delays and disruptions during former President Donald Trump's visit on Saturday, April 13. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann // Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Trump will hold a campaign event at the Schnecksville Fire Hall, 4550 Old Packhouse Road, at 7 p.m.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and intermittent road closures from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on:

  • State Route 22 both Eastbound and Westbound
  • State Route 309 both Northbound and Southbound (to the area of State Route 873)
  • Old Packhouse Road in Schnecksville

Secondary roads in the area will also likely be affected, troopers said. 

"Message signs will be located throughout the area with instructions to motorists on traffic conditions," they added. 

To stay up-to-date with travel conditions on Saturday, visit 511pa.com

