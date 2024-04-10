Expect Traffic Disruptions During Trump's Lehigh County Visit, Troopers Say

Trump will hold a campaign event at the Schnecksville Fire Hall, 4550 Old Packhouse Road, at 7 p.m.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and intermittent road closures from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on:

State Route 22 both Eastbound and Westbound

State Route 309 both Northbound and Southbound (to the area of State Route 873)

Old Packhouse Road in Schnecksville

Secondary roads in the area will also likely be affected, troopers said.

"Message signs will be located throughout the area with instructions to motorists on traffic conditions," they added.

To stay up-to-date with travel conditions on Saturday, visit 511pa.com.

