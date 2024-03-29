Borgen's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the body, but the manner of death is pending investigation, said Coroner Daniel Buglio after an autopsy on Friday, March 29.

Police said he was shot around noon on the 900 block of East Hamilton Street. Responding officers rendered first aid and took him to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he succumbed to his injuries around 12:45 p.m., authorities have said.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, Borgen's death is being investigated by Allentown police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the District Attorney's Office.

"My heart breaks for everyone involved in this tragic incident and I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and entire neighborhood community," Buglio said.

Allentown police said Thursday there is "no physical threat to the community."

