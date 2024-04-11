A Few Clouds 67°

Helen and Roy Knieriem Found Dead, Apparently Shot: DA

A 76-year-old man shot his wife then turned the gun on himself Thursday morning, April 11 in a Lehigh County home, authorities confirmed.

2359 Taylor Drive, Center Valley; Lehigh County Coroner's Office

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Lehigh County Coroner's Office
Helen Teresa Knieriem appears to have died from a single gunshot wound and Roy T. Knieriem appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to prosecutors and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Gunfire rang out at the couple's home on Taylor Drive just after 10:15 a.m., County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

No one else was present in the home, no witnesses are known to police, and no one else was injured, authorities said.

