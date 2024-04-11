Helen Teresa Knieriem appears to have died from a single gunshot wound and Roy T. Knieriem appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to prosecutors and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Gunfire rang out at the couple's home on Taylor Drive just after 10:15 a.m., County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

No one else was present in the home, no witnesses are known to police, and no one else was injured, authorities said.

