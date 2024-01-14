Overcast 30°

SHARE

Richard Stewart Wimbish Found Shot, Wrapped In Sleeping Bag

Over half a century after his body was found in Slatington, state police continue to investigate the death of Richard Stewart Wimbish. 

Richard Stewart Wimbish

Richard Stewart Wimbish

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The 49-year-old was found shot to death and wrapped in a sleeping bag in Trout Creek on Jan. 13, 1973, troopers say. 

Wimbish was last seen alive leaving work on Dec. 29, 1972, authorities said. He was employed by the Pennsylvania Trucking Company located at 49th Street and Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia. 

His regular delivery route saw him travel as far north as Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Stroudsburg, police said. 

Before his disappearance, Wimbish had plans to ring in the New Year with a woman in Pleasantville, New Jersey, but she told police he never showed. 

On Jan. 23, police found his car, a green 1967 Cadillac sedan, on the 100 block of Duval Street in Philadelphia's Germantown, just blocks from his home. 

No evidence has emerged since. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE