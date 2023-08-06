Cold CASE: Gruesome Home Invasion Homicide Under Investigation In Lehigh County

Jeffrey Charles Horwith, 37, was the heir apparent to his father's Northampton-based business, Horwith Trucking Incorporated, state police say.

He was headed to his North Whitehall home after a dinner at a local restaurant with his wife on July 29, 1988, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

When he arrived back home, Horwith was greeted by a masked gunman, according to an Allentown Morning Call article published a week after the fact.

Horwith and the gunman had a brief, "polite" conversation before the masked suspect escorted him outside and executed him with a single shotgun blast to the chest, his wife told troopers, per the Morning Call.

Police at the time declined to characterize or describe Horwith's conversation with his killer.

In addition to being in line to inherit his father's trucking empire, Horwith was the developer of a 200-unit "upscale housing development" in Northampton, the newspaper reported.

Archival reporting also claims that investigators "have said that some information strongly suggests the murder was related to organized crime."

No arrests were ever made in Horwith's killing.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate.

A cash reward of an unknown amount is available for information that leads to an arrest or this cold case being solved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477 or submit a tip through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers webpage.

