Business

Most Popular Brunch Spots In Lehigh Valley Area

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Brunch from Union and Finch
Brunch from Union and Finch Photo Credit: Jenn DiMaria

Mother's Day will be here before you know it, have you booked brunch yet?

Whether it's a Bloody Mary, a sizzling side of bacon or a tall stack of pancakes you're after, there are plenty of breakfast and brunch spots in the Lehigh Valley to choose from.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites and featured in local publications.

Notch Eight Craft House, Jim Thorpe

Union and Finch, Allentown

The People's Kitchen, Bethlehem

Curious Goods at the Bake Oven Inn, Germansville

Tucker Silk Mill, Easton

State Cafe and Grill, Easton

BeanBath Cafe, Bath

Griddle 145, Whitehall

Mitzi's Table, Bethlehem

