Legendary Lehigh Valley Auto Service Shop Set To Shutter After Nearly 9 Decades: Report

A Lehigh Valley auto service shop considered the longest-running family business in its borough is closing after nearly nine decades, LehighValleyLive reports.

Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway in Fountain Hill will complete its final auto repair by Tuesday, Jan. 31, before stopping the sale of gasoline on Saturday, Feb. 25, its current owner, Bruce Friedman, told the outlet.

The shop has a rich history, first opening in 1936 by Ed Friedman before eventually landing in Bruce’s hands in 2000 after a series of familial changes in ownership, the report says.

The location once housed a car wash, which was taken out around 1977 for a third garage before Friedman’s was established as an independent fuel dealer, both self- and full-service.

Friedman’s even held the title of Fountain Hill’s longest-running family business, according to a video on its Facebook page, which also features countless pieces of its one-of-a-kind history:

While the future of the property isn’t yet clear, Bruce Friedman told the outlet that he plans to continue pursuing his passion for auto repair after his retirement — but he’ll be ditching the deadlines.

