Historic Lehigh Valley Barn Could Soon Be Converted Into Craft Brewery, Report Says

A historic barn in the Lehigh Valley is set to become a craft brewery, according to a new report.

Lower Macungie's Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved an application for the adaptive mixed-use of Willows Barn on Willow Lane, WFMZ reports.

The plan was submitted by the East Texas Barn Co. LLC, which is seeking to convert the 114-year-old barn into a brewery and taproom complete with a back deck, fire pits, a playground and more -- all overlooking the Little Lehigh River.

The property was purchased by father-son-duo Ronald R. Beitler and Ronald W. Beitler, both on the Board of Commissioners. The younger Beitler did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

