Historic Lehigh Valley Barn Could Soon Be Converted Into Craft Brewery, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Craft beer
Craft beer Photo Credit: paulbr75 Pixabay

A historic barn in the Lehigh Valley is set to become a craft brewery, according to a new report.

Lower Macungie's Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved an application for the adaptive mixed-use of Willows Barn on Willow Lane, WFMZ reports.

The plan was submitted by the East Texas Barn Co. LLC, which is seeking to convert the 114-year-old barn into a brewery and taproom complete with a back deck, fire pits, a playground and more -- all overlooking the Little Lehigh River.

The property was purchased by father-son-duo Ronald R. Beitler and Ronald W. Beitler, both on the Board of Commissioners. The younger Beitler did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

